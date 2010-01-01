Bloom & Grow Yoga & Well- Being was created by Colleen Clare McGowan. She is a qualified Hatha, Yin & Meditation Teacher from Stirling in Scotland. She has spent the past 4 years teaching to hundreds of students in Scotland, Australia & Online. She has recently settled down in South Wales.





Bloom & Grow Yoga & Well-Being was created to help others find more self- love, compassion and joy in their life. Colleen knows how the practice of yoga can have a positive impact in your life and aims to help others find the same benefits she has found.





Bloom & Grow will be your space to grow, connect and flourish with like minded individuals. It doesn't matter your age, gender or ability- everybody is welcome.





You can find details of our offerings such as- yoga classes, workshops and retreats on the website. Or follow along with us on social media.





If you have any questions don't hesitate to get in touch at

bloomandgrowwellbeing@gmail.com





Many thanks,

Colleen at Bloom & Grow x